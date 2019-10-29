Iowa City man charged in fatal I-80 crash is found competent to stand trial

IOWA CITY — A man charged with intentionally driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 to kill himself last month and causing the death of a Texas man has been found competent to stand trial.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jason Besler, after reviewing a mental evaluation, ruled Monday that Stephen D. Lucore, 32, charged with first-degree murder and other charges, was competent to stand trial. The judge ordered Lucore undergo an evaluation after his defense attorney requested it, saying his client had a long history of “mental disorder.”

A few weeks before the June 16 fatal crash, Lucore was removed from a rooftop of a parking ramp before he could jump and was hospitalized, his lawyer, in arguing for the evaluation, said.

Besler lifted the stay on proceedings, which is normal procedure involving a competency issue, and Lucore was also arraigned, pleading not guilty to first-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and four counts of willful injury.

A criminal complaint shows Lucore, about 9:30 p.m. June 16 drove his Hyundai Sonata the wrong way on I-80 and caused a head-on collision with a Honda Pilot driven by David Sawyer, 31, of Frisco, Texas.

Sawyer’s passenger, Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, died in the crash.

The complaint also shows Lucore caused serious or bodily injury to David Sawyer and to others in Sawyer’s sport utility vehicle — Luz Mercedes Cuevas Gallardo, 58, and to “D.S.” and “L.S.,” as they are identified in the complaint.

Authorities said Lucore was driving without headlights on the darkened highway when he crashed into Sawyer’s vehicle between Tiffin and Oxford. He said he was trying to kill himself, according to criminal complaints.

An Iowa State Patrol report showed Lucore was driving 80 mph at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

At the time, Lucore was on probation for a domestic abuse conviction. A woman said Lucore sat on her while attempting to strangle her in August 2017, according to a criminal complaint. The woman told police he also covered her mouth and nose to prevent her from breathing.

Lucore was sentenced to two years of probation and received a deferred judgment in that case.

A probation revocation hearing is set for Nov. 18. Probation officials are recommending his probation be revoked and that he serve two years in prison, according to court documents.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lucore faces life in prison without parole. He remains in jail on a $1 million bail.

