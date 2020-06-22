Southeast Cedar Rapids shooting injures one Sunday night

Cedar Rapids police were already at an area hospital at 11 p.m. Sunday night when a male victim with a gunshot wound arrived.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers determined that he had been injured in the 100 block of Park Court SE, which is a street across from the First Avenue Hy-Vee.

Officers went to the incident location to investigate while the victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No one had been arrested for the shooting at the time of the news release. Police said this is an active ongoing investigation.