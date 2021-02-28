Public Safety

Iowa City police seek help in search for autistic man

The Gazette

Iowa City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an autistic man missing since Saturday afternoon.

Siraj White-Wright, 21, was reported missing from his home on Plain View Drive around 4:30 p.m. He left home on foot, and does not drive. Siraj is 6 feet tall, 115 pounds and Black. He was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, light-blue jeans, no coat, and black FUBU tennis shoes.

Siraj is autistic and non-verbal, police said.

Anyone who sees Siraj or has any information to share is asked to contact the Johnson County Emergency Communication Center 319-356-6800 or call 911.

