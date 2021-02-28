Iowa City police seek help in search for autistic man

Iowa City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an autistic man missing since Saturday afternoon.

Siraj White-Wright, 21, was reported missing from his home on Plain View Drive around 4:30 p.m. He left home on foot, and does not drive. Siraj is 6 feet tall, 115 pounds and Black. He was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, light-blue jeans, no coat, and black FUBU tennis shoes.

Siraj is autistic and non-verbal, police said.

Anyone who sees Siraj or has any information to share is asked to contact the Johnson County Emergency Communication Center 319-356-6800 or call 911.