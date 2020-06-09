Two tubers drown after going over dam on Turkey River

Two women drowned Monday afternoon after going over a Turkey River dam while tubing, authorizes said.

Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union, were tubing on the Turkey River when they went over a dam near Clermont, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who heard a cry for help from the tubers, Sheriff Marty Fisher said in an interview. Emergency crews arrived and initiated a rescue, performing live-saving efforts on the women before they were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union. They were pronounced dead there.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Elgin Fire and EMS, Tristate Ambulance, Gundersen Air Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa State Patrol.

