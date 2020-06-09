Public Safety

Two tubers drown after going over dam on Turkey River

Police lights
Police lights

Two women drowned Monday afternoon after going over a Turkey River dam while tubing, authorizes said.

Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union, were tubing on the Turkey River when they went over a dam near Clermont, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who heard a cry for help from the tubers, Sheriff Marty Fisher said in an interview. Emergency crews arrived and initiated a rescue, performing live-saving efforts on the women before they were transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union. They were pronounced dead there.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Elgin Fire and EMS, Tristate Ambulance, Gundersen Air Ambulance, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

All articles by Brooklyn

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police investigate shots fired Monday night

Cedar Rapids man faces forgery, theft, drug charges, police say

Davenport man who pointed gun at Iowa County deputies, shot at DNR vehicle, pleads to lesser charges

Body pulled from Lake Macbride after drowning investigation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa warns of possible layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts

East Central Iowa Council of Governments receives $192,500 federal grant.

Coronavirus likely to delay Iowa legislative redistricting

Watch: George Floyd's funeral live stream at 11 a.m.

Time Machine: Hiawatha's city founders once guaranteed 'no beer taverns'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.