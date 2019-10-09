Second suspect arrested in 2017 shooting death of Leland Harris

Police have charged a second person in the 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Cedar Rapids man, Leland Joseph Harris.

Court records show Lloyd Koger Jr., 42, faces charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, accessory after the fact, felon in possession of a fire arm and driving while barred.

According to the criminal complaint, police believe Koger aided and abetted James Stephan Phillips, 19 — who police believe fatally shot Harris — by “driving the vehicle that was occupied by the victim, Leland Harris, and the shooter James Phillips.”

Additionally, the complaint states Koger was in possession of a firearm and he provided that firearm to Phillips “with the intent the firearm be used to intimidate the victim.”

Instead, Phillips, who was 17 at the time, “discharged the firearm, while sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, striking and killing the victim,” the complaint states.

Koger then allegedly drove the vehicle out of town, attempted to clean the car and eventually sold it.

Harris’ body was found at about 7:25 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2017, in an alleyway in the 500 block of 10th Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The state medical examiner determined Harris died from gunshot wounds. Police said Harris likely died late Nov. 21, 2017.

According to an obituary, Harris was a graduate of Xavier High School. He loved “dancing, music, art and people,” the obituary stated.

Phillips was arrested in April and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and going armed with intent. His case is currently making its way through the court system.

A warrant was issued for Koger’s arrest on July 26. Court records indicate Koger was already in custody in Fayette County. He has since be transferred to Linn County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Koger made his initial appearance in Linn County District Court Wednesday morning where a judge granted his request for a public defender.

