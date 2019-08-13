Lawyer: Parents bringing suit against state of Iowa looking to spread awareness, find purpose in son's suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kathryn and Jeffrey Schussler wanted to find purpose in this tragedy — the suicide of their 21-year-old son, Dane. They didn’t want to “hide and shrink” away from the horrific act but instead, bring awareness of this disease, their lawyer said during his closing argument Tuesday.

Iowa City lawyer Martin Diaz said the Marion couple chose to find strength and courage over shame and anger — usually associated with suicide. They filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa for negligence in providing adequate mental health services to Iowa State University students, like Dane.

“They wanted to find purpose in their son’s life,” Diaz said.

Schussler, after five counseling sessions at the center, died by suicide Nov. 9, 2015. His body was found on railroad tracks in Ames. The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from blunt force injuries, and the death was ruled a suicide.

The trial started last Monday in Linn County District Court and following closings jurors started deliberating about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.

A verdict wasn’t reached and jurors will resume deliberations Wednesday.

Diaz said Kathryn Schussler had many questions about her son’s death and in December she went to school officials to ask for more information. She was told confidentiality laws prevented them from releasing her son’s mental health records. She again asked in the spring and that time was told she could have records but she would have to come to Ames to pick them up.

Diaz said Kathryn Schussler had a difficult time going back to where her son died but once she looked at the records, she found her purpose, She wanted honesty and accountability for what happened to him. Diaz asked the jurors to use their common sense and look at the evidence that was presented. This is a difficult issue and everybody has their own ideas about suicide but “you have to get past things you’ve been told or led to believe about suicide,” he added.

Schussler came to the counseling center Sept. 29, 2015 and was assessed with high depression and anxiety, had trouble focusing, felt down, losing touch with reality and was experiencing flat affect — lack of emotion, all symptoms of major depressive disorder, Diaz said. But they missed the red flags and graduate assistant, Katie Pesch, said he had mild depressive disorder. He was eligible for six sessions to resolve this.

On the third session, Oct. 22, Schussler said he’d had suicidal thoughts and had been researching ways to end his life, Diaz said. Another red flag but Pesch said he was just curious.

Schussler didn’t mention suicide in the next two sessions but the experts said he was holding back, which was another red flag.

Diaz said Pesch’s unlicensed supervisor and the licensed psychologist at the center never watched the videotaped sessions with Schussler, never treated him directly and didn’t ask to talk to his parents. They were convinced it was just “curiosity,” he said.

The center had a staffing shortage and university officials were warned of the significant shortages in 2011 and again in 2012 but the former director, Terry Mason, who said he was fired because he wrote a report outlining the dangers, including his fear that students will die by suicide, without proper treatment available.

The experts testified that major depressive disorder is treatable and preventable and if Schussler had been properly diagnosed, “we would never have gotten to the Nov. 9 death,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the state will say Schussler was at fault for taking his life. There’s a perception that it’s a choice but that’s not what the experts said. It’s the by-product of an underlying disease. This is a misunderstanding about suicide. It’s an illness, just like any other kind.

Schussler asked for help, he went to the therapy sessions and told them he had suicidal thoughts.

“The problem was they had nothing to offer him,” Diaz said.

Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson, in his closing, said this was a tragic loss. It should be acknowledged that this is an “unmentionable and heartbreaking loss.” But it’s the jurors’ job to decide who bears responsibility.

There was a team approach to Schussler’s care over a five week period. It met the standard of care and didn’t cause the student’s suicide, Thompson said.

The “core of the issue” is to decide whether Pesch did her job. She is only one who met and counseled Schussler. There was testimony about her education and training. She was a “well qualified therapist” with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology.

One of the expert witnesses mentioned caring contact from the therapist to the patient was important, which Pesch showed, Thompson said. Pesch said she changed her approach to get more information out of Schussler.

He started telling Pesch more — things he hadn’t told others, Thompson said. He tried things that were painful to him and had success when he tried social interaction. That was because of Pesch’s treatment, he said.

On Nov. 5, an assessment tool showed his depression and anxiety went down and he was making progress, Thompson pointed out.

A social worker, testifying for the state, reviewed the clinical notes and he said the therapy was appropriate, Thompson said. The therapy in place met the standard of care, he said.

Both of Schussler’s experts couldn’t agree on what percentage of people diagnosed with major depressive disorder can be successfully treated.

The experts also said there is lack of information concerning behavior of suicide and that’s why it can’t always be prevented, Thompson said.

Schussler didn’t disclose everything. His family had no indication he would harm himself.

The burden of proof is on the Schusslers and they failed to prove the state is at fault, Thompson said.

“Just because something terrible happened, it doesn’t mean there is fault,” Thompson said.

He also told the jury they may have to decide if Dane Schussler was at fault. He has a duty to self-care, according to the law. Schussler bears responsibility for his actions, Thompson added.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com