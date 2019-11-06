Romanian man convicted in ATM skimming scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Romanian man pleaded Tuesday in federal court to using numerous counterfeit magnetic strip cards to access money from ATMs in the Cedar Rapids area last February.

Romica Martuica, 21, pleaded guilty through a French interpreter, in U.S. District Court to illegal transactions with an access device and aggravated identity theft. He was originally charged with 10 related counts.

A plea agreement shows Martuica and David Iancu, also charged in this case, went to various bank ATMs on Feb. 16, inserting about 52 magnetic strip cards, in an attempt to withdraw about $25,195 but was only able to receive about $8,685 because some of the cards didn’t work.

Iancu federal charges are pending trial, which hasn’t been set at this time.

Martuica made about 24 withdrawals and about 47 attempted withdrawals with magnetic cards between 5:09 and 6:24 p.m. that day, according to the plea. The magnetic cards contained the account numbers of actual accounts that Martuica wasn’t authorized to use.

The plea details three withdrawals to show the aggravated identity theft charges. Each of the withdrawals — $200, $400, $400 and $402.50 — was from different identified victims.

When police stopped the two men, Martuica gave officers a Romanian identification card with the name “Marco Gorgescu,” according to the plea. He consented to the search of his Mercedes and officers recovered about 54 ATM receipts, four credit cards and six gift cards. They also found a fake Texas identification card for Martuica’s sister, Roxana Martuica, 17 at the time, who was with her brother and participated in hiding evidence from law enforcement but wasn’t charged in federal court.

Roxana Martuica hid a bag in a police vehicle, according to a video recording, which was taken from her brother’s car when they were arrested. Officers found it later and it contained $13,200 in cash, five withdrawal receipts and 92 magnetic strip cards.

Roxana Martuica was charged in Linn County District Court but charges were dismissed in September by prosecutors because she was going to be deported back to Romania, as a result of her arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found $63 in cash, six more withdrawal receipts and a UPS receipt with tracking number, the plea shows.

A search warrant was also obtained for the UPS package identified from the receipt, which contained materials used to skim credit card information, including circuit boards, batteries, cameras and memory cards.

Martuica faces up to 15 years in prison for taking the money with the illegal access devices and a mandatory two years for identity theft. The mandatory two years must run consecutively to the other sentence, according to court documents.

He also will be ordered to forfeit the seized $13,200 and any other proceeds from the crime, at least $8,685 in restitution to the banks and credit unions or the account holders. And could face up to $250,000 fines for each charge.

The charges in state court for Romica Martuica were also dismissed because of the federal indictment.

Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is completed.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com