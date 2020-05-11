Reward offered in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in NW Cedar Rapids

A reward is now being offered for information regarding the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and on April 22 in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,500 to anyone who can provide information in the death of Judeah Dawson.

Dawson was shot multiple times at about 12:30 a.m. on April 22 in the 200 block of 15th Street NW. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463.

Tipsters can also anonymously text “CRIMES” (274637) with the numbers 5227 from a mobile phone. The Text a Tip feature allows the Cedar Rapids Police Department and members of the public to have a two-way dialogue that is completely secure and anonymous, police said.

Dawson’s death marked the fifth homicide this year in Cedar Rapids. A sixth murder has since been reported.

In January, Andrew Gaston, 18, and Jose Millan-Ramirez, 23, were shot and killed in northeast Cedar Rapids within five days of each other.

Gaston, a Metro High School student, was shot and killed Jan. 24 at an apartment complex on Agin Court NE, just south of Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids. Two teens have been arrested in connection with his death.

Millan-Ramirez was fatally shot at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the parking lot of Ashton Place Apartments, 634 Ashton Place NE, just west of C Avenue NE and south of Boyson Road. No one has been arrested in connection with his death.

Tremaine Williams, 35, of Cedar Rapids was fatally stabbed at about 4:25 a.m. on March 5 at a residence in 700 block of Eighth Avenue SW.

A woman — 36-year-old Jacqueline Holmes — was charged with his murder. Police said Holmes claimed she stabbed Williams in self-defense.

On March 12, the body of Jordan Haynes, 27, was found in a motor vehicle near Interstate 380 near 76th Avenue SW. No arrests have been made in that death, which the state medical examiner ruled a homicide.

And 25-year-old Asia T. Grice was shot and killed around 4:40 a.m. at an apartment building at 1610 30th St. NW, police said. She was pregnant when she died.

Police arrested Johnnie Osborne IV, 26, of Cedar Rapids, that same day. He faces charges of first-degree murder, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury, according to police.

