Fearing hate crimes, Cedar Rapids religious centers step up security

CEDAR RAPIDS — Church leaders at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids aren’t going to wait for God to protect their place of worship against hate crimes.

When three historically black churches in a Louisiana parish were suspiciously burned in March and April this year, Bethel’s church leaders began to more seriously consider how they would protect their congregation if a hate crime were committed in Cedar Rapids.

“It has to go from dialogue to implementation,” the Rev. Leoma Leigh-Williams said. “Securing the house is not something we wait for God to do.”

Two volunteers now monitor the front entry every Sunday — in addition to greeters — and the side entrance is kept locked. One of the monitors is a veteran. The other a former pro football player.

When the service starts, they remain on “high alert,” she said.

According to 2017 data from the FBI — the most recent data available — 58.1 percent of hate crimes are racially or ethnically motivated, 22 percent are motivated by religious bias and 17.4 percent of hate crimes occur at places of worship.

Out of 276 active shooting events in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018, 11 targeted houses of worship, said Todd Voter, a spokesman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Building a safety team is an “essential” part of safeguarding religious centers, including people with backgrounds in emergency planning, police or fire departments and security, said Chris Judge, protective security adviser with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“When you hear about a shooting in a house of worship, you think, ‘Are we safe?’” he said during a seminar on Protecting Places of Worship last month, adding that the aftershock of a hate crime “ripples” across entire faith communities.

Leaders at the Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids began more serious conversations about protecting their congregation following the mosque shootings in New Zealand during Friday Prayer on March 15, 2019.

Hassan Selim, imam at the Islamic Center, they began taking steps to secure the building this year.

Securing a mosque has different challenges than securing other places of worship, Selim said. With five daily prayers, the mosque is open to worshippers almost all day.

The mosque is looking into different security systems.

Selim is also interested in pursuing active shooter training, which is offered by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Rapids Police Department upon request. However, since worshippers at the mosque are required to remove their shoes, a training where people have to “run and hide” could be a little “chaotic,” he said.

Selim said the best thing Islamic Center leaders can do is cultivate relationships with other faith communities in Cedar Rapids.

“Sharing community will keep us safe,” Selim said. “And if something does happen, will have a strong community to stand with us afterward.”

Bethel AME is also taking steps toward hosting an active shooter training. Leigh-Williams is beginning discussions with other church leaders to create plans in the event of any emergency — from a natural disasters like fire or tornadoes to direct attacks like vehicle ramming or an active shooter.

Leigh-Williams, who has been a pastor at Bethel for two years, recalled two incidences where she felt threatened.

One was when a man walked through the doors without greeting anyone, marched into the sanctuary and came right up to the front of the church to Leigh-Williams.

Leigh-Williams said he was seeking help and prayer, but he was intrusive.

“That’s when it really sank in. We have to be alert, aware and watch. We’ve got to ask questions” like “May I help you?” she said.

Another time, a couple visiting the church directed threatening comments to Leigh-Williams. She filed a police report, she said.

For too long, Leigh-Williams said religious centers have had a “passive response” to security threats.

“It’s the responsibility of church leadership to secure the house,” she said.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com