Decorah woman identified as driver in fatal I-380 crash Friday

The name of a Decorah woman who died in a crash Friday on southbound Interstate 380 has been released by Cedar Rapids police.

At 6:33 p.m., police received reports that two vehicles struck the back of a flatbed truck near Highway 30. The driver of one of the vehicles — 57-year-old Rebecca Sue Anderson of Decorah — was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was driving a 2013 Buick Encore.

Jordan Holtkamp, 31, of North Liberty was driving a 2010 Mazda MZ6 and also was involved in the crash. Holtkamp was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries.

Carlos Javier Lopez, 57, of Brownsville, Texas, was identified as the driver of the flatbed truck. He was not injured.

Cedar Rapids police continue to investigate the incident.