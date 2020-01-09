Public Safety

Former Michigan professor, a Marion man, sentenced to 7 years for dealing meth

After arrest, he threatened couple he thought set him up

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man, who is a retired Michigan college professor, was sentenced Wednesday to over seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Randall Mark Gilbert, 61, pleaded in July to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine near a protected location — Lisbon High School. During the plea hearing, Gilbert admitted that on April 4 he had over 10 grams of meth as he was within 1,000 feet of the high school. 

After police obtained a search warrant for his home, officers found 13.16 grams of meth with a purity of 100 percent, court documents show. During an interview with police, Gilbert admitted selling meth for financial gain.

After arrest and release from jail pending trial, Gilbert went to the home of a man and woman on April 5 who he thought set him up. The man ran out of the house during the confrontation and then Gilbert cut a phone line and threatened the woman with a knife. He forced the woman to go with him to his house and threatened to beat up the woman and the man.

Prosecutors said Gilbert is a former professor of Grand Valley State University in Allendale Michigan. He taught in the Seidman College of Business.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Gilbert to 85 months in prison and ordered him to serve eight years of supervised release following his prison term.

Gilbert will remain in custody with the United States Marshal Service until he is transferred to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and investigated by the Lisbon, Mount Vernon and Mechanicsville police departments, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department and the Jones County Emergency Response Team.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

