Puppy, video gaming console and other items stolen from Marion residence; woman arrested

An 11-week-old puppy, a video game console and other items were reported stolen this week from a Marion residence.

A woman reported to authorities Wednesday that an Xbox gaming system, a Red Ryder BB gun and an airsoft gun were among items taken from her residence in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

She said a woman — identified as Faith Ann Harding, 18, — and several juveniles were guests in the house, but they left abruptly. That’s when the woman said she noticed items were missing, according to the criminal complaint.

Harding’s vehicle was located a short time later, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Harding and several of the juveniles were arrested after stolen items were found in the vehicle.

Authorities estimated the total value of the stolen items exceeded $1,500.

Harding faces a charge of second-degree theft, a felony.

