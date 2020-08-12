Prosecutor adds murder charge for Cedar Rapids man who assaulted his mother during robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 49-year-old Cedar Rapids man who assaulted his mother during a robbery is now charged for her death after she died last month from her injuries.

George Deason was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in Linn County District Court. He is accused of beating his 71-year-old mother, Elsie Mae Deason, to death. He assaulted her in an attempt to steal about $50 from her at her residence, where he also lived, on June 30. When police arrived at 808 18th Ave. SW, they found the woman had severe injuries to her head and face and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

George Deason was found a short time later by police near the Playtime Tap at 802 15th Ave. SW. He had several warrants for his arrest, in separate offenses of theft and forgery, and refused to surrender, claiming he had a gun as he began to swing a “slapjack” — a leather strap that contains lead — at officers.

Officers had to apply force to subdue Deason and then Deason kicked one of the officers while armed with the slapjack.

Deason, was initially charged with first-degree robbery, assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte said Elsie Deason died from her assault injuries July 23. The trial information with the added charge was approved by 6th Judicial District Judge Jason Besler on Wednesday.

If Deason is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory life in prison without parole.

A trial date will be set after his arraignment set for Aug. 24.

