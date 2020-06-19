Cedar Rapids City Council commits to action on police reform

The Cedar Rapids City Council has unanimously backed a resolution supporting the seven demands for police reform advanced by local Black Lives Matter protest leaders.

After two weeks of talks between organizers and city officials, the council moved Friday to formally declare its support for the Cedar Rapids Advocates for Social Justice group’s priorities calling for reform, including forming an independent police citizen’s review board, significantly investing in diversity, equity and inclusion, and banning chokeholds.

Other points urge the city to decriminalize minor marijuana crimes, impose strict body camera provisions, make negotiations between law enforcement and municipal representatives public and abolish qualified immunity for police officers.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman, speaking Friday to clarify the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s existing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, said this marks progress toward the community’s and city officials’ shared goals of “respecting the dignity and the rights of all individuals.”

Mayor Brad Hart and Jerman last week announced plans to form an independent police review board, though they say city officials are further studying which of several models would best fit Cedar Rapids.

Department policy bans chokeholds and knee-to-neck maneuvers, and emphasizes de-escalation techniques. He said the department has also strengthened its policy to make it clear that officers must intervene when they see another officer using excessive force.

Jerman also noted that the city has already implemented implicit bias training and other tools to invest in diversity, equity, and inclusion. And the city’s body camera policy has earned a near-perfect score upon review by the American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Department of Justice, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The council’s resolution, which passed with an amendment proposed by council member Tyler Olson, acknowledged those existing efforts and focused on the three demands which have seen fewer strides toward progress.

Several council members maintained some of those demands — to lessen criminal penalties for marijuana possession, abolish qualified immunity and make negotiations between police officers and elected municipal officials — would take state or federal law changes to address.

Olson said the amended resolution puts in place a process for the city to work on those three items, where their legal authority to deal with these matters is unclear.

“We’ve watched as people gathered, march, knelt and laid down in our community’s streets,” he said. “We have listened to the hurt, anger, the chants of ‘black lives matter,’ the cries of ‘I can’t breathe,’ and the hope that this time is different and will result in meaningful change ... Now is the time for action.”

Hart said there was originally language in the resolution vowing discussion at the June 23 city council meeting about establishing a process to move swiftly through these issues. He said that language did not make it onto the document proposed Friday because officials need to finalize the details, but that this intention indicates “commitment to take action and to take action quickly.”

“The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought issues to the forefront in communities throughout the United States,” he said. “Dealing with policy brutality, police reform and other policing policies, the Cedar Rapids City Council wants our community to know that we ... and the entire city team are united and fully committed to addressing the list of priorities provided by citizens involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com