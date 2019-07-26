Public Safety

Police: Man entered northeast Cedar Rapids home, stole resident's wallet

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Thursday after he allegedly entered someone’s residence and took the resident’s wallet.

According to the criminal complaint, Paris D. Moore, 29, entered a residence at 2627 Brookland Drive NE. While inside, police said Moore was confronted by the resident, Matthew Russell, who told police Moore had stolen his wallet.

Moore then fled the residence and discarded the wallet, according to the complaint.

Police said Moore was identified using Russell’s home video security system which allegedly capture the defendant entering the residence.

Moore faces a charge of second-degree burglary, the complaint states.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

