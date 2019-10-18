CEDAR RAPIDS — One person was shot Friday afternoon in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said Cedar Rapids police officers responded at 3:40 p.m. to the 800 block of 15th Street SE.

“Preliminary information is several rounds were fired from a suspect in a vehicle,” Buelow said.

When they arrived, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

As of 4 p.m., police were still on scene investigating, Buelow said.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.