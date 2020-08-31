Public Safety

Palo home invader fatally shot by homeowner Monday morning

The Linn County Sheriff's Office in southwest Cedar Rapids. Photo taken Thursday, Mar 17, 2005.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office in southwest Cedar Rapids. Photo taken Thursday, Mar 17, 2005.
The Gazette

A male home invader in Palo was fatally shot by the homeowner after threatening those in the home, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Starting at about 2:55 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was receiving numerous 911 calls from different residents in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives in Palo, reporting that a man was attempting to break into their homes. Deputies arrived in the area by 3:01 a.m., the release stated.

At 3:02 a.m., another 911 call came in from the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive. The caller said the male had broken into their home, threatened them and was shot by the homeowner.

Deputies were at the residence one minute later and began CPR on the intruder. Medical personnel from the Palo Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance Service assisted with care but he was pronounced deceased at 3:16 a.m.

Deputies are not releasing his name pending notification of relatives.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Decorah woman identified as driver in fatal I-380 crash Friday

Harmful to humans, Iowa derecho could help wildlife

Law enforcement coalition endorses Miller-Meeks' congressional bid

Power line jolts tree trimmer in Wellington Heights

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Unemployment insurance tax rate to remain same in 2021

Fact Checker: Is Ernst playing both sides on ethanol?

Mary Zeran opens first solo show at Cedar Rapids Museum of Art

DKW Art Gallery back in business in Marion

New group hopes to help protect Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.