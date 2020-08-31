Palo home invader fatally shot by homeowner Monday morning

A male home invader in Palo was fatally shot by the homeowner after threatening those in the home, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Starting at about 2:55 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was receiving numerous 911 calls from different residents in the area of Sage and Ridgeview Drives in Palo, reporting that a man was attempting to break into their homes. Deputies arrived in the area by 3:01 a.m., the release stated.

At 3:02 a.m., another 911 call came in from the 2700 block of Ridgeview Drive. The caller said the male had broken into their home, threatened them and was shot by the homeowner.

Deputies were at the residence one minute later and began CPR on the intruder. Medical personnel from the Palo Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance Service assisted with care but he was pronounced deceased at 3:16 a.m.

Deputies are not releasing his name pending notification of relatives.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.