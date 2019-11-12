Operation Quickfind: Tristan O'Brien, 15

The Marion Police Department is seeking public assistance in the search for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to an Operation Quickfind from the Marion Police Department, Tristan Christopher O’Brien, 15, was last seen Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the 900 block of S. 11th St. in Marion, close to Marion High School.

Tristan has been identified as a six foot, four inches in height and weighing 170 pounds. He is white in complexion and has hazel eye color and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black Champion pants, white and an Adidas white and camouflage sweatshirt.

If you have any information about Paige’s possible location, please contact the Marion Police Department, their number is (319) 377-1511.