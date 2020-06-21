Public Safety

One wounded in shooting at Westdale Court Apartments in SW Cedar Rapids

3909 20th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, where police said a shooting had taken place on Saturday evening, June 20, 2020. (Goo
3909 20th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, where police said a shooting had taken place on Saturday evening, June 20, 2020. (Google Street View image)
A person was wounded by gunfire Saturday evening at Westdale Court Apartments in southwest Cedar Rapids.

At 6:37 p.m., Cedar Rapids police were dispatched to the 3909 building on 20th Avenue SW for a possible shooting, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers found an apartment with bullet holes and shell casings.

Before officers arrived, a gunshot victim who was struck in the arm had been taken to a hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is an active investigation.

