One transported to hospital after Coralville apartment fire

An apartment resident in Coralville was taken to the hospital for evaluation after smoke inhalation at a fire Saturday evening.

The Coralville Fire Department responded at about 7:30 p.m. to an apartment fire at 908 21st Avenue Place in Coralville, according to a news release.

Several other occupants in the units were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire and they remained on scene until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the release stated.

While the fire damage was contained to one apartment and roof area of the building, other apartments have smoke and water damage. Total damage is estimated to be around $100,000.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.