Autopsy: Death outside Iowa State sorority house caused by alcohol, hypothermia

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — An autopsy shows the death last month of a 21-year-old woman outside an Iowa State University sorority house was caused by acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia, Ames police said Wednesday in a news release.

The morning of Jan. 22, emergency responders found the body of Olivia Chutich on the ground in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Chutich was the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.

The autopsy was conducted Jan. 24, police said. Chutich’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve her death.

Investigators have said Chutich was last seen late the night before she was found and believe she had been lying in the parking lot for several hours before she was found. No foul play is suspected.

