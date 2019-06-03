October trial on track for Manchester man accused of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979

CEDAR RAPIDS — The October trial remains on track for a Manchester man accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979.

The lawyer for Jerry Burns, 64, and two prosecutors, in a case management hearing Monday, said evidence materials were still being shared and there were no pending motions to discuss.

Burns waived his presence at the hearing and didn’t attend the hearing.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde had the short hearing in chambers with First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Assistant Linn County Attorney Michael Harris and Burns’ lawyer, Leon Spies, who called into the hearing.

Maybanks said they had consulted with an expert that may testify at trial but that information is being reviewed at this time. He will share that with the defense if they decide it will be used at trial.

No details in regards to what kind of expert.

Spies asked the judge for an in-camera review — documents not in public view — regarding Burns’ health records.

Judge Hoover-Grinde granted the review and ended the hearing. She and lawyers stayed to conduct the review.

The trial remains set for Oct. 14 in Linn County District Court.

According to a February search warrant previously obtained by The Gazette, it explained how the 39-year-old cold case led to Burns’ Dec. 19 arrest with the help of genetic genealogy. DNA from two distant cousins led to Burns and his two brothers. His brothers were eliminated as possible matches but his DNA — taken from a soda straw and collected by an investigator in October 2018 was a match — according to the document.

The probability of finding Burns’ DNA profile among unrelated individuals would be less than 1 in 100 billion, the documents show.

According to another warrant from Dec. 19, authorities believe Burns may have cut himself during the brutal act.

A blood stain on the back of Martinko’s dress matched Burns’ DNA, so it’s “logical to assume” that his blood got on her dress from being cut “while he was stabbing her,” Cedar Rapids police investigator Matthew Denlinger, in the warrant affidavit, said.

Parabon NanoLabs in Reston, Va., told investigators in May about GEDmatch, a public DNA database used to help research family trees. The DNA of the suspect was uploaded to the site and showed shared DNA with a distant cousin, Brandy Jennings, 40, of Vancouver, Wash., on the site.

Jennings, a second cousin twice removed related to Burns through her paternal great-grandparents, told The Gazette last month she had forgotten about uploading her DNA to the public database.

Jennings was mentioned in the Feb. 5 warrant but said she was never contacted by police. She doesn’t know Burns or any of his family members and has no ties to Iowa.

The February warrant also revealed that activity on Burns’ office computer included searches for “blonde females, assault, rape, strangulation, murder, abuse and rape of a deceased individual, and cannibalism.”

In the warrant, Cedar Rapids police investigator Jeff Holst noted Martinko was blond, attacked, assaulted with a blunt force injury to her head and stabbed about 21 times. She had defensive wounds consistent with fighting off her attacker before she died.

Burns, during his Dec. 19 interview with police, denied knowing Martinko or being at the crime scene.

Martinko was found stabbed to death in her family’s Buick on Dec. 19, 1979, in the parking lot of Westdale Mall. The Kennedy High School senior left a school choir banquet that night and drove to the mall to buy a new winter coat. Her body was found early the next day, according to court records.

Burns has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and remains in jail on a $5 million cash-only bail. • Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com