No new information in 20-year-old's fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — No new information was released Monday in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man, but his family did share an image with news media and a brief statement.

“The family asks that you please respect their right to grieve in privacy,” said the statement, sent via email by Horizons: A Family Service Alliance. “Please don’t contact any family members or friends about the case, it is an active investigation and no information will be shared at this time.”

Police are investigating Harris’ death, the city’s first homicide of the year. Harris died Sunday at a hospital, days after being shot on Feb. 19 in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random.

Police have not released any details about a suspect, only saying the shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

On Tuesday, police officers responded at 6:10 p.m. to shots fired in the 1800 block of A Avenue NE. While responding, officers received a report that a man, later identified as Harris, was shot and inside a vehicle near Franklin Middle School, 300 20th Street NE, less than a mile from where the shots were reported.

Investigators found shell casings in the alley on A Avenue NE, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 319-286-5491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.