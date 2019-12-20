Remembering Hayden Fry
 

Public Safety

Police: Woman tried to run over girl because of her race

Des Moines woman charged with attempted murder in attack on 14-year-old

Associated Press

CLIVE — A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.

“I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community ... for this type of hatred or violence,” Venema said.

Natalia was hospitalized for two days.

“I don’t remember the impact,” the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. “I just remember the car coming at me.”

Franklin already was in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred Dec. 9, she’s accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.

Associated Press

