BREAKING NEWS

Marion names former FBI employee as new police chief

MARION ARTICLES

02:48PM | Mon, September 09, 2019

Marion names former FBI employee as new police chief

07:00AM | Mon, September 09, 2019

New Marion Youth Center eases after-school child care shortage

05:30AM | Mon, September 09, 2019

Photos from the Uptown Dog Fashion Show in Marion Saturday

01:11PM | Thu, September 05, 2019

Marion police asking home, business owners to register surveillance cameras

08:00AM | Wed, August 28, 2019

Granger House Victorian Museum caretakers halfway to fundraising goal for new ro ...

03:56PM | Wed, August 14, 2019

Marion leaders offer online survey to learn more about life in their city
View More MARION Articles

MARION — The city announced Monday that it named a former Federal Bureau of Investigation employee as its new police chief.

Mike Kitsmiller has been with the FBI for 20 years and has broad supervisory and executive management experience, according to a news release. He spent more than 11 years with the Memphis Police Department before joining the FBI. Additionally, he is a trainer in law enforcement and a public speaker.

“We were happy to have a group of highly qualified candidates,” City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said. “Mr. Kitsmiller has a solid reputation within the law enforcement community and will bring an extensive network of contacts and resources to Marion. He has ties to our area and is a familiar face to our partner agencies.”

As police chief, Kitsmiller will be responsible for all Marion Police Department activities and divisions, including patrol, investigations, support services and communications.

The department employs 45 sworn officers and 15 civilian employees.

“I am honored and very excited about the opportunity to work for the city of Marion and lead the men and women of the Marion Police Department,” Kitsmiller said. “Marion is one of the safest cities in Iowa due to the exemplary service provided by the department in conjunction with the broad support they have from the community, including the City Council, mayor and city manager. I look forward to leading the efforts to build on those successes.”

During his first few months on the job, Kitsmiller said, he expects to focus on getting to know the department and city personnel, as well as the community.

Former Marion Police Chief Joseph McHale resigned in April, less than a year after he had unveiled the department’s first five-year strategic plan. It included adding 10 sworn officers and 12 civilian employees over the next five years, upgrading technology, restructuring the department, reorganizing staff and better prioritizing service calls and officer response.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the interim, the role of chief was filled by Lts. Chad Nott and Scott Elam, both 23-year veterans of the force who also were in the running for the position.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE MARION ARTICLES ...

New Marion Youth Center eases after-school child care shortage

Photos from the Uptown Dog Fashion Show in Marion Saturday

Marion police asking home, business owners to register surveillance cameras

Granger House Victorian Museum caretakers halfway to fundraising goal for new roof

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New owner brings new hope for revitalization at First Avenue McDonald's in Cedar Rapids

Fact Checker: Buttigieg ad bemoans farm income drop, but did Mayor Pete hit the mark?

BB gun found in student's bag at Kennedy High School

Iowa City man faces riot charge for June brawl

University of Iowa bumps up in U.S. News rankings

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.