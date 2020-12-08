Public Safety

Operation Quickfind for 11-year-old Cedar Rapids girl

The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind Tuesday morning for a missing Cedar Rapids girl.

Naomi Makor, 11, is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 125 pounds. She was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 19th Street NE, wearing a green camo dress and black shoes.

Please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information.

 

