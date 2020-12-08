Operation Quickfind for 11-year-old Cedar Rapids girl

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind Tuesday morning for a missing Cedar Rapids girl.
Naomi Makor, 11, is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 125 pounds. She was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 19th Street NE, wearing a green camo dress and black shoes.
Please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department if you have any information.
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Judge denies UI female students seeking restraining order from swimming, diving team cuts
- Iowa high school boys’ basketball rankings: North Linn opens No. 1 in Class 1A
- State agrees to $3.7 million in settlements for alleged UIHC malpractice
- Collins Aerospace to lay off 65 employees in Decorah, Bellevue
- North Carolina and Iowa: A marquee matchup in Carver
- Depth Chart Monday: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents enters NCAA transfer portal