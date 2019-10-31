Mount Vernon Road closed east of Cedar Rapids after power lines down from crash

Mount Vernon Road east of Cedar Rapids has been closed after a crash knocked down power lines.

At about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, 26-year-old Sabrina Harris of Cedar Rapids lost control of her westbound vehicle on Mount Vernon Road near Bertram Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Harris struck a utility pole, which knocked down power lines.

Harris was not hurt in the crash.

Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Bertram Road and Wilder Drive while Alliant Energy and ITC clear the roadway, the release stated.

The road may be reopened sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. today, according to a notice from the Linn County Road Department.