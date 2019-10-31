Public Safety

Mount Vernon Road closed east of Cedar Rapids after power lines down from crash

Road Closed sign
Road Closed sign
The Gazette

Mount Vernon Road east of Cedar Rapids has been closed after a crash knocked down power lines.

At about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, 26-year-old Sabrina Harris of Cedar Rapids lost control of her westbound vehicle on Mount Vernon Road near Bertram Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Harris struck a utility pole, which knocked down power lines.

Harris was not hurt in the crash.

Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Bertram Road and Wilder Drive while Alliant Energy and ITC clear the roadway, the release stated.

The road may be reopened sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. today, according to a notice from the Linn County Road Department.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Snowy, icy Halloween night

Linn County sheriff's deputy charged with assault in bar fight

Man shot at gas station in NE Cedar Rapids

Explosion reported at a 2nd Iowa gender reveal party

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Thousands' of unused 'newbo evolve' cups for sale at Cedar Rapids antiques store

Iowa medical marijuana board to consider PTSD, Alzheimer's as treatable conditions

A cappella powerhouse Straight No Chaser returns to Cedar Rapids Nov. 3 at Paramount Theatre

In Iowa, Tulsi Gabbard supporters see signs

Iowa attorney general still stupports e-cigarettes despite vaping illnesses, anti-tobacco legacy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.