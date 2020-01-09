Public Safety

Altoona man accused of sexually assaulting co-worker in 2018 in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — An Altoona man faces sex abuse charges based on allegations he sexually assaulted a co-worker in an Iowa City apartment complex in 2018.

Momoh Foko, 33, is charged with third-degree sex abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Iowa City police allege Foko was working as an employee in the Rise Apartments, 435 S. Linn St., on May 31, 2018, when a female co-worker said she didn’t feel well and decided to lie down on an upper floor of the building.

Foko pulled down the woman’s pants, placed his body weight on top of hers and held her arm down so she couldn’t get away while he performed sex acts on her, police reported.

Once Foko was done, the woman ran away and reported the alleged assault to other co-workers.

“At no time did the victim consent to this,” police reported.

The woman went to he hospital for a sex abuse examination, which showed Foko’s DNA on the woman, police reported. Foko told police he never touched the woman and did not have sex with her, police said.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

