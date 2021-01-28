Defense: Late notice on subpoena for Mollie Tibbetts' bank records was 'clerical oversight'

MONTEZUMA — A defense attorney for a man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts argued Thursday that late notice to the prosecution regarding a subpoena for Tibbetts’ banking records was just a “clerical oversight,” not the defense “trying to be tricky.”

Jennifer Frese, one of the lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, charged with first-degree murder, during a video hearing said subpoenas for the production of documents are allowed by the rules of criminal procedure, and the defense isn’t taking depositions for trial, so they are under no duty to provide a list of witnesses to the prosecution.

The prosecution on Wednesday filed a motion to quash the subpoena because it isn’t authorized by law.

Frese told 8th Judicial District Judge Joel Yates, during the hearing, that Banker’s Trust, who allegedly had bank records for Tibbetts, was a potential witness but they discovered there were no accounts for Tibbetts at that bank. But further subpoenas may be requested and the prosecution will be given notice, she added.

The prosecution receiving notice a few days after the subpoena was issued, Frese said in her written resistance filed late Wednesday, was a “clerical oversight” and when the return of service was filed, they immediately notified the prosecution. There wasn’t some “insidious intent” as the prosecution infers, she said.

Frese didn’t explain the banking records during the hearing but in her written argument said they were following up on an investigation started by the state into bank records of Tibbetts. A tip was made to law enforcement Aug. 1, 2018 from a bank employee that Tibbetts set up a bank account just before her death.

There also was information that a transaction was made on the account at a tattoo shop after her death, according to the motion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement didn’t follow up on this tip, so the defense is “merely trying to fill the holes in law enforcement’s investigation,” Frese said in her written argument. She couldn’t reveal more specifics about this subpoena without revealing their trial strategy, she noted.

Frese said they will likely send out several more subpoenas to fill in holes from the state’s investigation. The anticipated subpoenas may be for additional bank records and information on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown told the judge he didn’t receive notice about the subpoena until after it had been issued and returned to court records Jan. 22. It was actually issued Jan. 15 and served to Banker’s Trust Jan. 19.

The defense didn’t give notice to the state and didn’t enter it in the court’s filing system, “which would suggest that the intent of the defense was to keep the existence of the subpoena from the state and court,” Brown said in his written argument.

There wasn’t an application made to the court and the state wasn’t given notice as required by the rules of criminal procedure, Brown said.

According to Iowa law, a defendant can’t obtain “routine” pretrial access to records of non-parties and anyone who is not a witness unless ordered by the court, Brown said in his written argument.

“I’m suspicious that there are others (subpoenas) out there … I don’t know if there are,” Brown said Thursday.

Brown asked the court to quash this subpoena and make the defense follow the process.

Yates pointed out that there were no records from the bank, so “we’re really fighting about nothing at this point?”

Brown said that was correct, but when he filed the motion to quash he didn’t know the subpoena hadn’t produced anything. The issue remains that they didn’t follow the rules and process to obtain a subpoena. The defense doesn’t understand what that means, he noted.

Frese then told Yates that Banker’s Trust will not be a witness now but said other subpoenas could be issued and the defense has that right.

Yates said potential witnesses can’t be subpoenaed.

Yates said he would review the issues and file a written order as soon as possible.

Bahena Rivera, 26, a Mexican national living illegally in the United States, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Tibbetts, who went missing July 18, 2018, while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was found Aug. 21, 2018, in a cornfield where Bahena Rivera led authorities.

Authorities, during a hearing last November, said Bahena Rivera admitted to driving past Tibbetts on July 18, 2018, while she was jogging, then getting out of the car and chasing after her. Tibbetts threatened to call the police, authorities said, which angered Bahena Rivera.

Investigators obtained a surveillance video from a homeowner in Brooklyn that captured images of a jogger they believe was Tibbetts, which shows Bahena Rivera’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet Malibu with distinctive chrome handles and mirrors, passing by her, according to testimony.

Bahena Rivera told authorities he “blocked his memory” but later found Tibbetts’ body in the trunk of the Malibu. He hid her body in the cornfield, according to testimony.

The state medical examiner’s report determined Tibbetts died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”

A murder trial is set for May 17.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com