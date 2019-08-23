Trial remains on track for man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
MONTEZUMA — The trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last July, remains on track to begin Nov. 12 in Woodbury County District Court.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, charged with first-degree murder, appeared Friday in Poweshiek County District Court to formally waive his rights to trial within a year.

He filed the waiver June 26 but 8th Judicial District Judge Joel Yates wanted Bahena Rivera to make the waiver in person to ensure he understood his rights. There was an interpreter in court to aid him, as well as his attorneys.

Judge Yates reset the hearing on a motion to suppress evidence for Oct 22 and 23.

The defense wants to exclude Bahena Rivera’s statements made to police during an interrogation. His attorneys argue is rights were violated and some evidence should also be tossed out.

Authorities said Bahena Rivera admitted to killing Tibbetts and then lead them to a cornfield south of Guernsey on Aug. 21, 2018 where her body was hidden for about a month after the 20-year-old went missing while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

An autopsy showed Tibbetts died of multiple stab wounds.

The trial will be in Woodbury County because the defense argued the extensive pretrial publicity would prevent the undocumented man from having a fair trial.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

