MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial reset to November

Cristhian Bahena Rivera's lawyer said more time needed to prepare

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma. (Pool photo, Kelsey/Kremer, The Gazette)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma. (Pool photo, Kelsey/Kremer, The Gazette)
MOLLIE TIBBETTS ARTICLES

06:54PM | Fri, June 21, 2019

Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial reset to November

10:40AM | Wed, June 19, 2019

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to delay upcoming hearing and trial

07:44PM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Mollie Tibbetts murder trial moved to Woodbury County

11:58AM | Tue, March 26, 2019

Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be moved out of Poweshiek ...

12:36PM | Mon, March 04, 2019

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants trial moved out of Poweshiek County

04:38PM | Thu, February 07, 2019

Trial reset to September for man charged with fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts

View More MOLLIE TIBBETTS Articles

MONTEZUMA — The trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last July, was reset Friday to Nov. 12 in Woodbury County District Court, after his lawyer said more time was needed to prepare.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Joel Yates also reset a hearing on a motion to suppress to Aug. 23 in Poweshiek County District Court.

Rivera’s lawyer, in a motion filed earlier this week, said additional time was needed to consult an expert witness and review new evidence. Results of a May 9 search warrant to review Rivera’s internet activity and “any location information” between July 18 and 23, 2018, haven’t been received by the defense, she said.

Jennifer Freese, Rivera’s lawyer, said her client will waive his right to a speedy trial, though the waiver wasn’t filed Friday.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver, in a response, said he had no problem with the delay as long as Rivera waives his speedy trial right as soon as possible. He also requested the court ask Rivera, in person, to confirm the written waiver.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. The trial was moved out of Poweshiek because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Rivera was arrested after he led police to a cornfield south of Guernsey where Tibbett’s body was hidden about a month after the 20-year-old went missing while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

An autopsy showed Tibbetts died of multiple stab wounds.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

MORE MOLLIE TIBBETTS ARTICLES ...

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to delay upcoming hearing and trial

Mollie Tibbetts murder trial moved to Woodbury County

Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be moved out of Poweshiek County

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants trial moved out of Poweshiek County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. Marshals: Tips from public vital in many criminal cases, as was shown this week in arrest of Cedar Rapids man

University of Iowa wins its largest-ever grant worth $115 million

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Ernst and Trump re-election bids and Democrat debate prep

Generations young and old share stories, crafts, at Ladd Library program

U.S. House unveils anti-robocall bill

Trending