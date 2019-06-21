Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial reset to November

MONTEZUMA — The trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last July, was reset Friday to Nov. 12 in Woodbury County District Court, after his lawyer said more time was needed to prepare.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Joel Yates also reset a hearing on a motion to suppress to Aug. 23 in Poweshiek County District Court.

Rivera’s lawyer, in a motion filed earlier this week, said additional time was needed to consult an expert witness and review new evidence. Results of a May 9 search warrant to review Rivera’s internet activity and “any location information” between July 18 and 23, 2018, haven’t been received by the defense, she said.

Jennifer Freese, Rivera’s lawyer, said her client will waive his right to a speedy trial, though the waiver wasn’t filed Friday.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver, in a response, said he had no problem with the delay as long as Rivera waives his speedy trial right as soon as possible. He also requested the court ask Rivera, in person, to confirm the written waiver.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. The trial was moved out of Poweshiek because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Rivera was arrested after he led police to a cornfield south of Guernsey where Tibbett’s body was hidden about a month after the 20-year-old went missing while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

An autopsy showed Tibbetts died of multiple stab wounds.

