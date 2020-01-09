Vinton man killed in quarry accident

A Vinton man died in an accident Wednesday at a quarry near Garrison.

Michael L. Griffith, 30, died from being trapped in a rock bin at the Wendling Quarry, located just outside Garrison, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding to the accident were the Garrison Fire and First Responders, Vinton Fire Department, North Benton Ambulance, Lifeguard, the Benton County medical examiner and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com