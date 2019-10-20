Public Safety

Death of Waterloo woman shot while driving remains a mystery

Facing north at the west side of the Highway 218 bridge over the Cedar River. Photographed Monday, April 29, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa investigators are working to determine who fatally shot a woman while she was driving in April.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports no arrests have been made yet in the April 28 death of Micalla Rettinger. She was a former softball player at the University of Northern Iowa who was driving home from work at a bar with two passengers when the shooting happened.

Rettinger died and one passenger was hurt in the shooting that happened in a remote area between Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Highway 218.

Police Maj. Joe Leibold says the bullet and other evidence were recently sent to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms lab for additional testing.

Rettinger was from Lenexa, Kansas. She had been living in Waterloo since graduating in 2016 from college.

