Member of Proud Boys sentenced to 30 years for distributing cocaine and possessing firearms in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who has a tattoo of an extremist group tied to white nationalism, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for distributing cocaine and illegally possessing firearms, including machine guns and a pipe bomb.

Raven Damien Burkhow, 26, originally charged with 42 counts, pleaded in January in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance from September 2018 through April 29, 2019; two counts of use and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 14 and April 29, 2019; possession of firearms — 20 handguns, long guns, silencers and pipe bomb — in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on April 29; possession of machine guns — three on April 29; and possession of National Firearms Act firearm — pipe bomb — not registered to him on April 29.

Burkhow initially was arrested last year after authorities set up controlled buys with a confidential source who bought cocaine, firearms and gun silencers from Burkhow over the course of a few weeks, according to a complaint.

Evidence at sentencing and other hearings showed Burkhow sold cocaine on five occasions to a confidential informant, who Burkhow knew to be a drug dealer. Burkhow also offered to sell the informant a pipe bomb and sold him a gun without a serial number, known as a “ghost gun,” with a silencer and a machine gun with an integrated silencer.

Burkhow sold the cocaine and guns from the doorway of his apartment building located in downtown Cedar Rapids, according to a sentencing document. During a search of his apartment, authorities seized 20 firearms, including machine guns, a sawed-off shotgun and a pipe bomb.

They also found cocaine, 13 silencers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his apartment, according to court documents. Burkhow was also ordered to forfeit $177,720 in cash, six gold bars worth about $5,523, firearms, and ammunition, which were seized in connection with the case.

Sentencing documents showed Burkhow received a general discharge from his military service, which he used as an argument for less prison time, but he received two demotions for misconduct and was removed without an option to re-enlist after he was repeatedly absent.

The prosecution, in an argument against giving him less prison time, said Burkhow lacked respect for the law and law enforcement, according to court documents. Burkhow’s background of his social media page showed a photo of an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who was shot during the 1993 siege of David Koresh’s Branch Davidians compound in Waco, Texas. He also had disparaging comments about law enforcement in posts he shared.

Court documents also showed Burkhow’s social media information and tattoos indicated he was a member of the Proud Boys, who federal authorities have described as an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism.”

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams, during sentencing, also ordered him to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. attorneys Kyndra Lundquist and Richard Murphy, and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

