Public Safety

Woman declared dead after being shot at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids

An 18-year-old woman who was shot on December 22 in southwest Cedar Rapids was declared “legally deceased” four days later — on Dec. 26 — by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced the death Monday, identifying the woman as Marisa Doolin of Cedar Rapids.

Doolin was found at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 22 in a second-floor apartment at 2110 Westdale Drive SW, police said. Investigators said she had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and Doolin was taken to a hospital then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment.

Police said Doolin was kept on life support for an unspecified amount of time after she was declared dead to facilitate organ donation.

No arrests have been made, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (7463). Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and the tip.

Please reference case #2020-18174.

