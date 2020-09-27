Public Safety

Four-year-old child struck by vehicle in Marion has died

A 4-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle in Marion last week has died, Marion police said Sunday.

At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Marion police, Marion firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle in the 2300 block of 31st Street. The child had crossed the street in front of a motorist and was hit.

The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The driver was not injured.

On Sunday, the Marion Police Department was notified that the child had died.

Police are continuing their investigation.

