Marion police asking home, business owners to help combat crime by registering surveillance cameras

The Marion Police Department announced this week that it is launching a voluntary program for area homeowners and businesses to register their surveillance cameras to help in combating criminal activity in Marion neighborhoods.

Registering a camera with the department does not give the police access to or control over the owners’ cameras, according to a news release from the police department, but instead provides police with basic information about the camera’s location, owner and length of time the video is maintained.

The information, police said, will only be available to the department.

Video surveillance plays an ever-increasing role in the solving of crimes. In fact the Cedar Rapids Police Department estimated roughly 80 percent of its investigations include video evidence.

And in registering home and commercial security cameras, police said, residents and business owners are making it easier for investigators locate possible footage when a crime occurs and contact the camera’s owner to check for relevant footage.

Those interested in registering their camera can go to www.cityofmarion.org/departments/police-department/general-information and click on the “security camera registration” link to fill out a registration form.

Cedar Rapids police initiated a similar program earlier this year. As of mid-June, more than 100 residents had registered their home security systems.

