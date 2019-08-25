Public Safety

Marion man on electric cart accused of following woman while fondling self at Walmart

Gary Sheriff
The Gazette

A man on an electric cart at the Marion Walmart followed a woman around the store as he exposed and fondled himself Saturday, according to Marion police.

Gary Sheriff, 65, of Marion, has been charged with indecent exposure. The incident allegedly took place at the Walmart in Marion, located at 5491 Highway 151.

Indecent exposure is classified as a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail.

