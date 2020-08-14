Derecho is 'largest natural disaster' in Marion history, mayor says ...

Marion Mayor Nicholas AbouAssaly said Monday’s derecho was “the largest natural disaster” in the city’s history.

“Every person was impacted,” AbouAssaly said. “It’s heartbreaking ... the impact on people who are already struggling with the pandemic and economic stress is a great concern.”

The City of Marion held a news conference Friday morning at Lowe Park to give updates to residents regarding storm damage information.

City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said some areas in north and west Marion have regained power, but said 40 to 50 percent of residents are still without power as of Friday morning. Estimates line up with Cedar Rapids and some residents may not have power for at least a few more days.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds toured storm damage in Marion with AbouAssaly, the same day she declared Linn County a disaster area.

“When she visited us, we showed her the impact,” AbouAssly said. “We need assistance and to secure equipment for the help of the cleanup.”

Marion Public Library Director Hollie Trenary told The Gazette that the current library will be closed permanently due to storm damage to the building’s roof.

“We are not going back,” Trenary said. “The damage is too extensive ... our facility is the worst hit in the city of Marion.”

Trenary said the library has secured an Uptown Marion space for central library operations until the new library is built. The new building still is scheduled to break ground Oct. 1.

The library will be set up among various temporary locations and a mobile operation.

“We are working very hard to get the mobile library open,” Trenary said. “It’s fully funded and we have now executed that project.”

Marion Fire Chief Deb Krebill said Linn County Emergency Management has been in contact with the fire department and of the 100 National Guard members coming to Linn County, 25 will be in Marion.

“We’ve asked to have them divided equally across the county,” Krebill said.

Krebill said the city hasn’t been able to compile all of the data on phone calls dealing with accidents during or after the storm, but she said the calls have been numerous.

“Monday we had over 120 calls, 50 on the next day and 50 the day after that,” she said.

The fire department has responded to multiple fires this week and Krebill said two homes had devastating results. She said residents need to make sure they do not leave candles unattended. She also said the department has responded to multiple calls about carbon monoxide and multiple residents have been transported to the hospital.

“Make sure generators are as far from the home as possible,” she said. “Do not run vehicles in your garage to power cellphones. Park them outside.”

Earlier this week, the city council issued a declaration banning all open burning including recreational fires. Krebill said open burning creates embers that can ignite exposed building material or debris.

The Marion Police Department has also responded to accident calls.

“We’ve had a couple of calls, we’ve had chain saw accidents,” Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller said.

Kitsmiller said the curfew in Marion from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in place for the time being. He said as more power comes back on down the road, the curfew will then lift.

He also said situations like this week’s storm brings out the best and worst in people and residents should stay aware.

“You see neighbors helping neighbors, but scammers will come out,” he said. “We saw it in 2008.”

He said any cleanup crews or roofing companies going door to door must have a solicitors permit and they are required to show it to residents.

“Watch out for your elderly neighbors,” he said. “Scammers like to prey on the elderly ... there should also be no reason to pay anybody up front.”

Pluckhahn said economic development also will work to register contractors as an additional layer of security for residents.

“As services become more available, we will have a searchable database people can look at,” he said.

Krebill said the Red Cross is visiting the hardest hit areas in the county and will be delivering food as well as setting up shelters and said that information will be available soon.

“The problem is COVID,” she said. “We still have that issue. It is hard to put people into shelters. We don’t have many buildings yet with power, but Red Cross is setting up places today and we will get that out as soon as possible.”

City crews are now moving into neighborhoods after initially focusing on getting roads cleared, Pluckhahn said. He said around 95 percent of Marion roads have been cleared as of Friday morning.

“We’re shifting away from getting streets open to doing storm debris removal,” Pluckhahn said. “There will be several rounds so if we miss you, we will be back.”

The city has also opened a new yard waste location at the 200 block of 44th Street. The site will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The city has also repurposed the recycling facility as a food waste dropoff site and has also waived extra bag tag requirements for garbage.

The city also will be resuming its normal garbage schedule.

Pluckhahn said the city also will be doing damage assessment and canvassing neighborhoods. There also will be an online application for people to report damages inside or in backyards that assessors may not be able to see.

“This is critical because we aren’t going to be going inside of private properties,” he said.

An announcement will be coming later about technology stations being set up. The library will be repurposing its tech and setting up stations to help people without internet access.

A charging station still is available at the police department, just east of Highway 13.

AbouAssaly said information booths will be set up at City Hall, Hy-Vee and Walmart for those with any questions about city resources.

The city has also established a hotline for those with phone access at 319-743-6300 and there is also a volunteer hotline for those looking to volunteer at 319-447-3581.

“Don’t lose hope,” AbouAssaly said. “We are a strong community and we will get through this ... we must keep moving forward.”

