Marion Fire Department responds to a fire at Villa's Patio Mexican restaurant

/

The Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at Villa’s Patio Mexican restaurant early Saturday morning according.

According to an eye witness account and photographs and videos provided to The Gazette from Marion resident Joseph Stutler, firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 7 a.m. and closed off the street with multiple ladder trucks and pumper trucks.

In a video provided to The Gazette, Stutler says he was at the park playing Pokemon Go when he saw the trucks rushing to the scene of the fire. When he walked over to investigate for himself, he encountered the man who placed the initial 911 call after smelling the fire coming from the building. Lots of smoke can be seen in the video and Stutler and the two witnesses can be heard discussing how the air “stinks” like burned plastic.

Firefighters cut power to Villa’s Patio and sprayed water onto the roof of the building as the video shows firefighers entering and exiting the building. In another video poster to Stutler’s Facebook page, he can be heard discussing the fire with the Marion Police Chief Deb Krebill, who confirms there was nobody in the building and there were no injuries sustained.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known and the Marion Fire Department has yet to issue an official statement.