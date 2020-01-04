Public Safety

Marion Police Department Experiences 911 Phone Outage

The Gazette

The Marion Police Department is reporting a disruption in inbound calls to its emergency 9-1-1 telephone system.

According to a report from MPD, 9-1-1 may not be available in some areas of Marion and the phone service provider, CenturyLink, is working to re-establish service to the impacted areas.

During the outage, any emergency calls should use the main phone number for the Marion Police Department, (319) 377-1511.

 

