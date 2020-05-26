Public Safety

Man whose body was found Friday at NW Cedar Rapids home was shot to death, police say

Police officers work at the scene of what they have determined to be a suspicious death on 508 B Avenue Northwest in Ced
Police officers work at the scene of what they have determined to be a suspicious death on 508 B Avenue Northwest in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 22, 2020. Officers received a request to perform a welfare check on the resident, an adult male, and subsequently discovered his body inside the home. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

Police say the death of a man whose body was found Friday at a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called Friday to 508 B Avenue to conduct a welfare check. Police said the concerned party reported the resident could not be reached.

When officers arrived, they found a man — who has since been identified as 69-year-old Daniel J. Spangler — laying on the floor inside the home. Police said officers entered the home and determined Spangler was already dead.

An autopsy performed over the weekend determine the death was a homicide, police said. The cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s office, was a fatal gunshot wound.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa, federal bills would extend coronavirus coverage to first responders

Woman shot in Cedar Rapids on Sunday night

Unusual on Johnson County ballot: sheriff's race Al Fear and Brad Kunkel compete in Democratic primary

Cedar Rapids man picks up additional domestic assault charge after bail reduced

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa office says woman's Hawkeye masks on Etsy infringe trademark

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 26: Most of Iowa Games Canceled

An upended Memorial Day still finds ways to honor veterans

Iowa reports nine more coronavirus deaths

'Front Yard Club' gets Cedar Rapids' Time Check neighbors outside

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.