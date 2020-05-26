Man whose body was found Friday at NW Cedar Rapids home was shot to death, police say

Police say the death of a man whose body was found Friday at a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called Friday to 508 B Avenue to conduct a welfare check. Police said the concerned party reported the resident could not be reached.

When officers arrived, they found a man — who has since been identified as 69-year-old Daniel J. Spangler — laying on the floor inside the home. Police said officers entered the home and determined Spangler was already dead.

An autopsy performed over the weekend determine the death was a homicide, police said. The cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s office, was a fatal gunshot wound.

