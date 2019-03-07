Public Safety

Man tortured with hot iron, robbed at gunpoint in Cedar Rapids hotel meetup

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 21-year-old man faces life in prison after police say he tortured a 57-year-old man attempting a Cedar Rapids hotel meetup coordinated through a website and text messages with an iron and robbed him gunpoint on Feb. 8, according to Cedar Rapids police complaints and interviews.

Police say Malik Muhammad, 21, conspired with others to rob and torture the man in one of the hotel rooms at the Econo Lodge, 622 33rd Avenue SW.

The male victim, who is not identified, went to the Econo Lodge to meet an individual he met through a website and through text exchanges, according to police. When he entered the hotel room, police say Muhammad armed with a hand gun ordered the man to lay down on a bed.

The man told police he was bound with a belt, duct taped and gagged with a pillow case, according to Linn County District Court filings.

The man was tortured “by pressing a hot iron against his skin while demanding the victim disclose the PIN number to his debit cards,” according to police reports. The man was burned on the leg and groin area as well as both hands, according to police reports.

The man was robbed of the money on him and then Muhammad stole the man’s debit cards from his vehicle, according to police.

The man eventually broke free after several hours and contacted police.

Muhammad was captured on security video using the man’s debit cards at a nearby convenience store, and investigators identified Muhammad’s fingerprints on the duct tape used to bind the man and also identified him on other security video in the vicinity.

Muhammed used one of the debit cards successfully and successfully used another card several times, according to police.

Muhammed was charged on March 7. He faces charges of first degree kidnapping, which is a class A felony punishable by life imprisonment, first degree robbery, and false use of credit cards/ATM cards.

The investigation into this case remains active, according to police.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

