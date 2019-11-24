Man killed in crash Saturday while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police

A man was killed in Cedar Rapids Saturday night when he struck a utility pole during a police pursuit.

At about 10 p.m., police attempted to perform a traffic stop with the driver of a BMW who was driving recklessly on Rockford Road near Eighth Avenue SW, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

The driver sped south on Rockford Road. In the 2100 block, he lost control and left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.