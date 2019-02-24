BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after Tuesday shooting in Cedar Rapids

20-year-old killed is city's first homicide of 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a man died who was shot Tuesday in northeast Cedar Rapids.


Tenacious Harris, 20, died Sunday morning at a Cedar Rapids hospital after being shot in what police say was not a random shooting, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.


Police did not release any details about a suspect Sunday, only saying the shooting is under investigation as a homicide.


On Tuesday, police officers responded at 6:10 p.m. to shots fired in the 1800 block of A Avenue NE. While responding, officers received a report that a man, later identified as Harris, was shot and inside a vehicle near Franklin Middle School, 300 20th Street NE, less than a mile from where the shots were reported. 


Investigators found shell casings in the alley on A Avenue NE, police said.


Anyone with information can contact the police department at 319-286-5491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

