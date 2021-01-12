Public Safety

Man died after being run over by skid loader east of Marion

A Linn County Deputy Sheriff badge sits on a table in Cedar Rapids on Friday, November 14, 2014. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

A man died Tuesday after being run over by a skid loader in rural Marion.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:18 p.m. Linn County emergency responders were called to the scene of a skid loader accident at 1774 Cottage Grove Parkway.

There they found that a man had been “partially” backed over by a Bobcat skid loader that had been clearing downed trees on the property. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the skid loader was identified as Robert Carson, 60, of Marion, and the man he ran over had been assisting him, according to the release. The man who died is not being identified until family members can be notified of his death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

