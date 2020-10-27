Man allegedly kidnapped woman at gunpoint from Cedar Rapids residence, police say

Police arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a residence and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Officers were called at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to 1009 Center Point Road NE for a disturbance.

Police said a male caller indicated that he had been shot by a male subject that entered the residence.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year old man inside the home who identified himself as the 911 caller. The man was uninjured, police said.

Police said the man advised a male suspect had forced entry into the residence and taken a 20-year old female from the home.

The man identified the female victim as his girlfriend and the male suspect as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

Officers found a spent shell casing and damage to the ceiling from a discharged round.

An attempt to locate was sent out to area law enforcement officers for the suspect and the female victim.

A few hours later, investigators found the female victim. Police said she was found at 10 a.m. back at her residence in Cedar Rapids.

Police said the woman had suffered injuries as the result of being assaulted by the suspect during the abduction.

The specific details of how the victim was able to return to the home safely are part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Just before 3 p.m., Cedar Rapids and Marion Police officers located the suspect in Marion.

There was a short vehicle and foot chase, resulting in the suspect being apprehended behind the United States Post Office at 3800 US-151 in Marion.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Jauan Hallman, police said.

He was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, assault — domestic abuse with injury, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of carrying weapons and assault while participating in a felony.

Additional charges will be filed by the Marion Police Department regarding the vehicle and foot pursuit, police said.

