Male found unconscious after Toddville home burglary attempt, pronounced dead at hospital

3689 Toddville Road, Toddville, Iowa (Linn County Assessor photo)
A male who was found unconscious by Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary in progress at a Toddville home Sunday night was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 3689 Toddville Road at 10:53 p.m. Sunday for a resident reporting that someone was trying to get into the home by breaking windows and crawling through. The person did not succeed in entering the house, the release stated.

When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious male in the backyard and requested medical assistance from the Monroe Township Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance. Any injuries that might have been observed or what might have caused the male’s unconsciousness, if known, were not described in the news release. The male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and his name will be released at a later time, pending notification of family members.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

