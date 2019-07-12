Saturday marks 7 years since Evansdale cousins' disappearance

Saturday marks seven years since two Evansdale cousins, 10-year-old Lyric Cook and eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins, disappeared.

Their bodies were found nearly five months later, and the case remains unsolved. No arrests have been made.

“We are still very much involved in the investigation,” said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of field operations for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“There are still several agencies that are actively working this case — the Evansdale Police Department, the Black Hawk County and Bremer County sheriff’s offices, and the FBI — and we get together regularly to review information and evidence and evaluate new information,” he added. “It’s a group effort and the investigation still is very much on the front burner.”

As technologies and forensic sciences evolve, Mortvedt said investigators go back to the evidence to see if there are new approaches they can use to glean more information. They always are on the lookout for similar cases elsewhere across the country.

And despite the fact that seven years have passed, investigators remain hopeful they will find the person or persons who were involved, Mortvedt said.

The girls went missing July 13, 2012. They last were seen riding their bicycles at about noon at Meyers Lake, a popular fishing and recreation area in Evansdale, a northeastern Iowa community of about 4,500 residents.

Their bicycles and Elizabeth’s purse were found at about 4 p.m. on a trail near the southeast corner of Meyers Lake.

For nearly five months following the disappearance, law enforcement agencies and community residents mounted an enormous search for the girls. Volunteers made T-shirts, buttons and posters emblazoned with the girls’ photos and local law enforcement officers and federal authorities searched the area and ran down leads.

Search efforts included sending divers into Lake Meyers — including a specialized FBI diving team from California and using a motorized pump to drain the 15- to 20-foot-deep lake.

The FBI also brought in trained bloodhounds with the bureau’s Human Scent Evidence Team, from the agency’s headquarters in Quantico, Va. Agents with an FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team also were brought in to help with the investigation.

Authorities said some evidence had been seized in the investigation and sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab in Des Moines, but would not elaborate on what the evidence was. Officials said there also is security camera evidence of the girls at about 12:15 p.m., July 13, in an alley on Lafayette Road.

Their bodies were found on Dec. 5, by a group of hunters at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Park in Bremer County, about 20 miles north of Evansdale.

In the years that followed, the Evansdale community has found ways to honor the girls’ memories.

Last September, Angels Memorial Park opened in Evansdale in memory of the girls. Since then, the park has evolved into a space for all who are mourning loved ones.

The seventh-annual Memorial Ride and Drive for the Girls is set for Saturday and will cost $20 per person. Half the proceeds go to Angels Park Memorial and rest to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Lofty’s, 3480 LaFayette Rd., in Evansdale. There will be a short program with speakers and the ride will start at 11 a.m. and last about four hours, stopping at Getaway Bar in La Porte City, Chelle’s in Dysart, Spanky’s in Gladbrook and Federal Pub in Hudson, before heading back to Lofty’s.

Evansdale police urge anyone with information about the case to call (319) 232-6682 or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477.

