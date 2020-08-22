Fewer than 7,000 without power in Linn County on Saturday morning

Fewer than 7,000 Alliant Energy customers in Linn County still were without power Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 6,934 of Alliant’s Linn County customers had no electricity. In addition, 25 of its Johnson County customers also were without power.

MidAmerican Energy had restored power to all its Iowa City area customers by midweek. Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative had restored electricity to 100 percent of its customers as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a data spreadsheet from the Iowa Utilities Board, the current estimation time for full power restoration for Cedar Rapids is Monday.

Marion’s estimate is Saturday, according to the data.

Joel Schmidt, vice president of business development at Alliant, announced Project Reconnect during a Friday morning Marion news conference — a partnership between Alliant and four not-for-profits to assist homeowners by repairing their exterior electrical systems at no cost.

Alliant is partnering with United Way of East Central Iowa, the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Mid-Iowa Community Action and Community Action of Eastern Iowa. More details are expected to be released early next week, according to Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner.

